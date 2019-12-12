Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crashes in Russia, Two Crew Members Died

The crash was probably caused either by a pilot's mistake, or by a technical failure, the military source said.

A Russian Mi-28 military helicopter has crashed in Krasnodar Territory, leaving both crew members on board dead, the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the source, the site of the crash has already been found and the helicopter was destroyed in the incident.

The helicopter was conducting a manoeuvre flight in severe weather conditions, the Russian military said.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. local time near the city of Korenovsk.

