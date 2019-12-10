Russia Blocks Over 50,000 Websites With Terrorism Propaganda in 2019 - Security Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 50,000 websites containing terrorism propaganda were taken down in Russia in 2019, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

According to Bortnikov, who was speaking at a session of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, cooperation between Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor and law enforcement agencies had "increased the security of the information space, and curbed the spread of information that promoted the activity of international terrorist organizations on over 50,000 websites".

The committee is a counterterrorism body that aims to protect basic human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia. Its tasks include developing counterterrorism measures, participating in international cooperation and ensuring public awareness of emerging terrorist threats.

Russian law enforcers eliminated 32 militants, including nine leaders of terror gangs, and detained 41 leaders of terror gangs since the beginning of the year, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said earlier in the day.

"241 militants and 606 supporters were detained in counter-terror operations and covert military operations", Bortnikov stated.

Apart from that, the Russian special forces thwarted in 2019 the activities of 78 cells of international terror groups, Bortnikov added.

He also said that not a single terror attack was committed in Russia in 2019, thanks to the security services' effort.