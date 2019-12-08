Once Darkness Falls: Lights Go Off During Putin-Lukashenko Meeting

On 7 December, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi to discuss roadmaps on further integration of the two countries.

The lights went off during the Saturday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, Russia.

The incident occurred after the two heads of state exchanged greetings and delivered opening statements. Following the incident, Vladimir Putin joked that the building had run out of electricity.

Alexander Lukashenko, in his turn, suggested that it was a prank on the part of Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Prior to the meeting between the two presidents, the two countries' prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Roumas, held talks on Friday, but they appeared to fall short of what they had hoped to agree on.