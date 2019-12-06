Register
07:28 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A container ship enters the Singapore ports with the financial skyline in the background on Monday Oct. 22, 2012 in Singapore. Singapore is known to have one of the world's best shipping facilities.

    Russian Ship Sevastopol With 12 Russians Seized in Singapore Due to US Sanctions - Owner

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Russia
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107749/77/1077497712.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912061077497736-russian-ship-sevastopol-with-12-russians-seized-in-singapore-due-to-us-sanctions---owner/

    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The authorities of the port of Singapore have seized Russian ship Sevastopol with 12 Russian crewmen for debts caused by US sanctions and want to obtain court permission to sell it, deputy general director of shipowner Gudzon, Oleg Anikin, said.

    In August 2018, the United States added two Russian companies, including Gudzon, and six vessels, including the Sevastopol, to the list of sanctions related to North Korea.

    The US Treasury Department claimed that the vessels on the list had allegedly participated in the delivery of refined petroleum products to North Korea, which, presumably, were pumped from Russian to North Korean vessels in high seas. The company refutes evidence of involvement in these deliveries.

    "When the ship came to Singapore, our auxiliary engines broke down. We contacted Singapore repair companies. But since the ship is under sanctions, 80 percent of companies refuse to repair it, and those who agree put an unbearable price tag. We tried to bring repairmen from Russia, but the Singapore authorities they did not let them aboard under various pretexts. As a result, a debt formed for the ship’s parking and the authorities seized the ship," Anikin said, without specifying the amount of the debt.

    The ship now cannot leave the port, and the company can not buy fuel, he said.

    "The crew have provisions, electricity too. The port authorities said that they would take the ship under control and would not let anyone on board or release it. The court is scheduled for December 17. Singapore hopes the court will give it the ship, and then US sanctions will be lifted and it can be sold," Anikin added.

    He also said that the company had approached the Russian consulate and was in contact with diplomats.

    Related:

    Russia's Black Sea Fleet Refutes Claim That Russian Ship Entered Area of Sea Breeze Drills
    Crew of Russian Tanker Detained in Ukraine Heading Home, Ship Captured - Russian Embassy
    Russian Defence Ministry Releases New Video of S-400 Weapon Systems Being Shipped to Turkey
    Tags:
    Russian citizens, ship, sanctions, US, Singapore, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse