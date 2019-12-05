Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Extend New START Treaty Without Conditions By Year-End

The New START treaty between Russia and the US was signed in 2010 and expires in 2021. It regulates the number of nuclear warheads each of the countries can have.

Russia is ready to extend the New START Treaty without any conditions by the year-end, President Vladimir Putin said.

"There is another aspect of the disarmament agenda - New START. It is about to expire. All of our proposals to extend the deal are on the table. So far, we have not received any reaction from partners. In this regard, I want to reiterate Russia's position: Russia is ready to immediately, as soon as possible, right before the end of this year, without any preconditions, to extend the New START treaty," Putin said.

Under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was signed in 2010, the US and Russia agreed to reduce the number of strategic nuclear missiles by half and limit the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The treaty is set to expire in February 2021.

Earlier this week, the US State Department said that Washington could announce its plans on the New START Treaty in the near future.