Casualties Feared as Bridge Collapses in Russian Ural City of Orenburg - Photos, Video

The Zagorodnoye Highway section in the Russian city of Orenburg in the direction of Lenin village has reportedly been under repair for several weeks.

The regional department of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that a viaduct section collapsed in Orenburg in the evening of 2 December, Orenburg Media reported.

Emergency services are currently forming an operational headquarters. According to Orenburg Media, two sections of the viaduct collapsed. At that moment, there was a truck and a car in the danger zone. There is information about victims. The local media outlet reported that several people may have been injured in the collapse.

Social media users have shared photos and videos of the incident.

