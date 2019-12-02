Register
09:12 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Welding at the connection ceremony of the first link of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on the Namsky tract near the village of Us Khatyn in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Five Ways in Which Russia and China Will Profit From Soon To-Be-Opened Power of Siberia Pipeline

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    170
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107745/44/1077454489.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912021077454583-five-ways-in-which-russia-and-china-will-profit-from-soon-to-be-opened-power-of-siberia-pipeline/

    Following the signing of the major 30-year gas contract worth of $400 billion between the two countries, Russia started building a pipeline that will not only connect its gas fields with refineries, but also allow for the supply of billions of cubic metres of gas to cover the energy needs of its south-eastern neighbour.

    After over five years of construction in the at times difficult landscape of Siberia, the pipeline, named after the resource-rich area of Russia, is finally about to be officially opened by the heads of the two countries that are set to primarily profit from its completion – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

    Here is how Power of Siberia is going to change the Russian and Chinese economies and what advantages this brings:

    • A major part of the pipeline's gas flow will be covering the constantly growing needs of China, as its industrial energy consumption is increasing with each year since Beijing adopted a new policy of switching from the use of coal power to the more climate-friendly natural gas.
    • Gas from Power of Siberia can also be used by Russia to boost its position on the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Russian companies are currently mulling building a new LNG plant in Vladivostok, which can use natural gas pumped via the new pipeline from Siberia. The resulting LNG is expected to be sold to Asia-Pacific countries.
    Developing gas resources and shaping gas transmission system in Eastern Russia. Green line - Power of Siberia on the map
    © Photo: Gazprom
    Developing gas resources and shaping gas transmission system in Eastern Russia. Green line - Power of Siberia on the map
    • The new pipeline will also be connecting two remote Russian gas fields, the Chayanda and Kovykta fields, the biggest in the country's east, and pumping the output to end-users. The profits from the gas sales could fund the discovery and development of new gas fields in Russia.
    • The gas delivered from these fields will be used at two petrochemical plants constructed in Russia's Primorsky Krai and Amur region. The construction, directly tied to the gas supplies from Power of Siberia, is expected to greatly boost the economies of nearby cities, as well as the respective Russian regions in general.
    • One of these plants, in Svobodny city in the Amur region, will be using up to 42 billion cubic metres of Power of Siberia's gas to produce various derivatives such as helium, ethane, propane, butane, pentane, and hexane. These gases can be used by Russia and importers in numerous spheres, such as space exploration, nuclear energy, fundamental science research, various equipment manufacture and medicine.

    Related:

    Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline Over Halfway Completed - Gazprom
    Gazprom, CNPC Agree to Start Gas Supply Via Power of Siberia Pipeline in 2019
    Beijing Reveals When Russian-Chinese Energy Megaproject ‘Power of Siberia’ Will Come Online
    Five Ways in Which Russia and China Will Profit From Soon To-Be-Opened Power of Siberia Pipeline
    Tags:
    LNG, LNG exports, LNG terminals, gas, Asia, China, Russia, Power of Siberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse