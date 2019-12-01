Moses, Is It You? In Russia, Azov Sea Retreats in Rarely-Seen Before Move

Although tides are a typical occurrence for any sea, locals from Russia’s Krasnodar region were stunned when they saw pictures from the Azov Sea as it moved back further than anyone has seen in decades and bared the sea bed.

Social media users are engaged in debates over the Azov Sea’s abnormally massive tide after photos of the naked bottom, concealed underwater for decades, emerged online. As netizens report, the sea retreated for about 100 metres. According to them, locals have seen nothing like this for years.

Media reports suggest that the unusual move is linked to strong winds and a storm, which swiped over the sea the day before the record-setting tide. While some enjoy a walking on a sea bed, like Moses and his followers did thousands of years ago, according to the Biblical legends, commenters have urged people to take advantage of the phenomenon and clean up the sea bottom.

It is worth mentioning that the Azov Sea is considered to be the most shallow-water sea in the world, as its depth is 14 metres maximum.