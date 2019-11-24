Saint Petersburg University President Ludmila Verbitskaya Dies at 83

Ludmila Verbitska, an honorary doctor of a number of foreign universities, and a decorated professor has held a post of the President of the prestigious Saint Petersburg State University after she managed the university as a Rector in 1994-2008.

According to the university's statement, she died on Sunday at the age of 83.

In 1958, Verbitskaya got a position as a laboratory assistant at the university and later became successively a post-graduate student in the Phonetics Department at the Faculty of Philology.

Verbitskaya became Univerity's Vice-Rector in 1984, and then she was promoted to First Vice-Rector of the University and in 1993 to Rector.

"Verbitskaya was awarded by the order for "National Service" IV degree, III degree and II degree, the order of Friendship, the order of honor of Saint Grand Duchess Olga of the Russian Orthodox Church III degree, the French "Academic Palm" award with the title of "Commander", the "Knight's Cross for Service of the Republic of Poland", the order Vernadsky Star I degree, the title of Honorary Employee of Higher Education in Russia, the Queen's Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education (Great Britain), the golden medal Public Recognition (1999)", her university's profile says.

Russian media have called her the main nation's expert in Russian philology.