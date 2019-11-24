Only in Russia: Watch T-80 Tank Pull Bus Out of Ditch in Amur Region

A T-80 tank has helped an unfortunate bus drove off the road in the Russia’s Amur Region, head of the Eastern Military District’s press service Col. Alexander Gordeev said on Sunday.
According to the official statement, the bus was trapped in a ditch, blocking the way to a nearby settlement, but even a powerful truck could not rescue it due to the extremely slippery road. As a result, a nearby military academy sent a T-80 and a special tow truck and they managed to resolve the issue swiftly.
