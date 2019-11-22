Moscow Export Centre to Find Suppliers for Foreign Buyers

The Moscow Export Centre (MEC) has created an electronic catalogue of metropolitan suppliers for potential foreign buyers comprised of more than 1,600 companies and almost 4,000 goods and services.

The catalogue is available in eight languages: Russian, English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Arabic.

A foreign company interested in acquiring high-quality goods and services from Moscow can apply to the MEC; then within three working days MEC specialists will list the optimal suppliers in any product category for free, based on reliable information about Moscow companies, the press service of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development explained.

Foreign companies can find a Moscow supplier themselves by using the “Made in Moscow” electronic catalogue on the MEC website. Structurally, the catalogue includes not only 12 key industries for the city’s economy, but also special sections devoted to Moscow service providers and representatives of creative industries, the report says.

In addition, the Moscow Export Centre organises business tours to foreign companies for potential suppliers and sets up business meetings with them. The organisation provides support in negotiations, as well as professional translation services, organisational, and logistic services when visiting production facilities of potential suppliers.

The DEID reported that in total there are almost 11,000 export companies registered in Moscow, more than 8,000 of which are small and medium-sized enterprises. Today, Moscow exports goods to 192 countries. The leading importers are Great Britain, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the US.

Stereotypes that Russia and Moscow, in particular, can only offer raw materials or energy sector products are gradually becoming a thing of the past.