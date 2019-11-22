Video: Man Fires Shots at Street in Russia's Koltushi From Assault Rifle Over Family Conflict

The video depicting the incident shows a couple of obscure silhouettes allegedly grappling on the balcony of an apartment block.
A female eyewitness, who purportedly filmed the incident, says in Russian: "Take a look! What are they doing there? Fighting? Wow...!" and after a brief comment of the eyewitness, automatic-weapon shots are fired.
The quality of footage makes it impossible to identify the exact type of weapon used by the violator. Local media said that police have responded to the incident. There has been no information on damage or casualties. The shooter reportedly opened fire after a family squabble.
