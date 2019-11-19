Register
15:14 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FSB of Russia stopped activities of criminal group on production of drugs

    Breaking Badsky: Russian Police Liquidate Huge Drug Lab Outside Moscow – Video

    FSB of Russia
    Russia
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    According to authorities, the lab contained tonnes upon tonnes of chemicals, and was operated by Russian and Ukrainian nationals who engaged in shipping drugs and their precursors across Russia.

    Russian police have raided a massive drug lab, arresting a gang of drug dealers and chemists and seized their drug-making equipment, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported.

    Police calculated that the lab contained over 100 kg of drugs in crystallised form, along with 1.5 tonnes of drugs in liquid-form, some four tonnes of reagents, and 600 kg of precursors, along with seven chemical reactors, and various other equipment.

    Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said the discovered drug lab was “the largest” discovered in Russia “in the last several years,” and was discovered thanks to support from Russia’s Federal Security Service.

    According to police, the gang sold its drugs through an online store on the so-called dark web, with the suspects also reportedly offering precursors to enable buyers to create their own mini-drug labs. In the course of the raid, police were able to stop 18 deliveries to regions across the country.

    The drug lab was said to have been based in two buildings on a 9.8 acre lot at a former farm about 80 km south of the Russian capital, and operated by Russian and Ukrainian nationals, including a courier, three chemists, and the organiser of operation.

    According to Volk, the lab was capable of producing some 1.5 illegal substances every month.

    Authorities have opened a criminal case, with suspects detained and facing between three and 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to 500,000 rubles, if convicted.

    Related:

    US Charges Guatemalan Bank Chief, Ex-Politician for Laundering Drug Money
    Wild Boars Snort Cocaine Worth $22,000 and Help Italian Police Arrest Drug Dealers
    TV Network Draws Heat after Casting Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo’s Wife In Reality Show ‘Cartel Crew’
    American Expert on Drug Trafficking Accused of Money Laundering – Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse