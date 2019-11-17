Russia's United Aviation Corporation Intends to Increase Annual MC-21 Aircraft Output

The experimental MS-21 aircraft are assembled at the company's Irkut plant, which currently has the capacity to produce up to 70 aircraft per year.

The United Aviation Corporation is looking to increase the annual production of MS-21 civilian aircraft to 120 planes a year through international cooperation, the head of the corporation, Yuri Slyusar, told reporters on Sunday at an exhibition in Dubai.

"We are considering the possibility of international cooperation on the MS-21 aircraft. Our task is to bring its annual production in the future from 70 to 120 units," Slyusar said.

According to him, there are noteworthy companies on the international market that are technically equipped, particularly in composite production.

"Therefore, we are looking with interest at international cooperation involving such companies in the production of aircraft," said the head of the UAC.

At the same time, he emphasised that competition in the field is very strong, "therefore, our task is to be on a par with them."