The cyclone causing the strong gusts of wind came from China, according to regional portal DVhab.ru. The air mass brought heavy precipitation that exceeded monthly levels in just a couple of days.

A powerful squall has torn off a billboard near a mall in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, news portal DVhab.ru reported.

The portal posted a video showing the consequences of the storm in which the billboard is seen on the ground in a snow-covered lawn near the pavement.

The wind also reportedly blew away a bus stop and caused a power outage in several local neighbourhoods.