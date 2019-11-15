Russian Military Spotted 12 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twelve foreign aircraft have been detected close to Russia's airspace while carrying out reconnaissance activities during the past seven days, media reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic, published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, Russian jets have been scrambled four times to intercept foreign planes.

No foreign jets have illegally entered Russia's airspace.

Earlier in November, the Russian Armed Forces spotted 20 foreign aircraft that were conducting reconnaissance activities near to Russia's airspace during the week before, the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

The US and its NATO allies regularly send bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, and drones to Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Seas. In 2018, Russia’s air defence troops reported tracking nearly 3,000 foreign military aircraft.