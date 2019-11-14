Two People Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting in Russia's Blagoveshchensk

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, Russia, (Sputnik) - Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting incident at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the Health Ministry of the Amur Region told Sputnik, citing preliminary data, on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, one person died and three people were injured in the shooting at a college. Those injured include two teenagers and a young man," the ministry said.

According to the local authorities, a conflict between two classmates might have been the reason behind the shooting.

The young man who perpetrated the shooting killed himself, the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, the perpetrator committed a suicide, using his own gun. It was registered in this citizen's name," a statement, published on the ministry's website, read.