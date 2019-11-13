Register
20:30 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia to Honour Over 100 Years of Animation History at 6th Nat'l IKAR Award Ceremony - Director

    Russia to Honour Over 100 Years of Animation History at 6th Nat'l IKAR Award Ceremony - Director

    © Photo: Owl Me Tender/ Suzdalfest/ Youtube
    Russia
    Get short URL
    by
    180
    Subscribe

    Applications for the critically acclaimed awards ceremony opened on 6 November, and will see industry professionals from across the country awarded for their work in animated films released in 2019.

    The National Russian Animation Awards (IKAR or 'IKARUS') ceremony is scheduled to take place in Suzdal, Russia, on 8 April, 2020, or Russian National Animation Day, its sixth annual run to date.

    The Open Russian Festival of Animated Films, Russia's main forum for the national animation industry for over 25 years, is also co-founded by the Filmmakers Union of the Russian Federation and Russian Animated Film Association, and is backed and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

    Soyuzmultfilm Film Studio, Moscow's premiere studio since the Soviet Union, is also a partner of the Award.

    Nominees are set to earn awards in best film, director, composer, producer, screenwriter, among others, as well as reocgnising animators for excellence in achievements. The event will unite masters of the trade, as well as aspiring young professionals, film school students and celebrities.

    The ceremony stage and hall will be decorated in the style of the "golden era of films from Soviet animation", according to a IKAR spokesperson.

    Legendary Russian animator and producer, Andrey Khrzhanovsky will be honoured for his contributions to the Russian film industry. His short film, "This is the House That Jack Built", is based on a British cumulative tale with origins in the 1500s, and remains one of his most popular works.

    The ceremony will also feature a fresh "jam-revue" animated short from various directors, with the style debuting in Russia with the release of "Owl Me Tender" at the first IKAR Awared ceremony in 2015.

    A Brief History of Russian Animation

    Natalia Ivanova-Dostoevskaya, Development Director of the IKAR Award, discussed the history of Russian animation, which began on 8 April, 1912 after Mr Vladislav Aleksandrovich Starevich debuted "The Beautiful Lyukanida, or the Barbel War With Stag" featuring a puppet cartoon.

    Mr Starevich later emigrated to France during the Russian Revolution in 1917 to become a famous director in Europe, Mrs Ivanova-Dostoevskaya said.

    8 April would later become Russian National Animation Day across the country.

    Animations appeared again in Russia in the 1920s with "makeshift" production, she said, and were "political, propaganda films". 

    Russian animators in Moscow were organised into a single film studio named Soyuzmultfilm in 1936, under orders from [former General Secretary of the USSR] Joseph Stalin, who aimed to shape animation for children and with styles originating from Disney.

    "Even today, there is still the opinion in Russia that animation is for children, with the best animation style coming from Disney", Mrs Ivanova-Dostoevskaya said.

    Numerous styles and genres began to appear in the 1960s, influenced by European animations, with such important projects as "Glass Harmonica", "Tale of Tales", "The Story of a Crime" and others debuting across Russia.

    Despite the fact that animation production stopped in the 1990s, marking a difficult stage for Russia following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, several animators from the 1990s received acclaimed international awards, including Alexij Kharitidi's "Gagarin", which received the Golden Palm Branch award in 1995 and Aleksandr Petrov's adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea", which earned an Oscar in 2000.

    But with help from the Russian State under President Vladimir Putin, animators revived the country's industry and began to launch private studios, she said.

    "There was never an animation industry in Russia before the beginning of the 2000s", she said. "[Russians] did not regard animation as a business; hence, there was no series and merchandising at the time".

    However, the situation has changed as numerous of modern cartoons, such as famous around the world "Masha and the Bear", "Smeshariki", "Luntik", "Fixies" and the full-length saga of the "Three Heroes", have shaped the modern face of Russian animation.

    "Russian authors have been invited to teach at universities in France, Japan and Brazil. At the annual Hiroshima International Animatioin Festival, a large number of Russian directors participate as judges and hold educational programmes," Natalia Ivanova-Dostoevskaya concluded.

    Related:

    New ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearances at Film Screenings in Theatres
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Film Director David Lynch Receives Honorary Oscar
    Legacy Hollywood Actor James Dean to Be ‘Revived’ in New Vietnam War Film
    Tags:
    film studio, history, animation, animation, film
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse