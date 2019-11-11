Attempt to Dispose of Girl's Remains in River by Deranged St. Petersburg Professor Caught on Video

Russian investigators continue to probe a gruesome murder that occurred earlier this week of a former female student from a prestigious St. Petersburg University identified as Anastasia Eshenko, 24, although the perpetrator, renowned history professor Oleg Sokolov, 63, has confessed to the crime.

Russian media published on Sunday CCTV footage depicting a man - allegedly the murderous professor, dressed in a black jacket - dumping a heavy black bag into the river.

Investigators and special law enforcement crews continue to search for the rest of Eshenko's severed body parts. Police divers reportedly continue to comb the bottom of the Moika river.

Police responded on Saturday morning to reports of a drunk man in his 60s standing in the river Moika with a backpack.

Investigators later identified him as a well-known professor and French history expert at a prestigious university in St. Petersburg who dealt primarily with the Napoleonic era.

The professor reportedly enjoyed a sexual relationship with a 24-year-old former female student and according to an investigation cited by Russian media, both were earlier engaged in various research projects about the Napoleonic era while participating in historical roleplay including authentic dress and re-enactments of certain events of the era.

On Thursday, Sokolov - a man who has been decorated with the Legion of Honor - the highest French order of merit for his scientific and public works - allegedly killed his purported lover in an act of jealous rage. Later he attempted to dispose of the young woman's corpse by dismembering it.

Reports claim that the decorated professor had a proven record of domestic violence but no charges were brought against him due to his professional reputation and the support of his fellow male colleagues.