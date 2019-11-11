Register
01:13 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Federation Council building

    ‘Delirious Scenario’: Russian Lawmakers React to Chinese Media Kaliningrad Capture Scenario

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    5108
    Subscribe

    Lawmakers agreed that to expect to take Russia’s exclave in the Baltic in a matter of two days would be a grave strategic mistake, adding that there would be grave consequences.

    Russian lawmakers commented on an idea put forth by Chinese website Eastday.com suggesting that NATO would be able to seize Russia’s Kaliningrad region in just 48 hours.

    Major General Du Wenlong, a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) strategist, is quoted as saying that in the event of a major military conflict in Europe, NATO would be able to seize Kaliningrad, which he described as “not a big place.” Kaliningrad is an exclave of the Russian Federation located on the Baltic Sea between Lithuanian and Poland.

    Russian lawmaker Sergei Tsekov commented on Du’s remark, recalling that during World War II the Nazis planned to seize the Crimean capital of Sevastopol in a matter of days, but became stuck for 10 months.

    “If someone gets this idea – although I doubt that would ever happen – they’re not getting a quick victory,” he said.

    Another lawmaker, Vladimir Lukin, said he doesn’t envy those tasked with creating imaginary military scenarios.

    “There is freedom of expression, of course, but there’s also an English saying: ‘let thy words be worth more than silence,’” Lukin said.

    Alexei Pushkov called a projected 2-day takeover of Kaliningrad a “delirious scenario.”

    “NATO has no chances of seizing Kaliningrad without a risk of a large-scale conflict. I’m sure people in NATO understand this,” he tweeted, adding that media publications like Eastday are fuelled by the itch of someone in the US to make war.

    ​The piece came in the wake of another report by one R.D. Hooker of the Jamestown Foundation, who suggested in October that NATO should immediately take Kaliningrad in the event of military hostilities between Russia and Europe. Commenting on that report, Kaliningrad regional governor Anton Alikhanov suggested that Hooker be given the Hugo award, awarded annually for best science fiction story.

    Earlier in September, commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Jeffrey Lee Harrigian, announced that the Pentagon had a plan for defeating Kaliningrad’s air defence system. The Russian Ministry of Defence described Harrigian’s faith in his plan “naive,” adding that making sabre-rattling statements out loud is “concerning.”

    Related:

    US Spy Plane Spotted in Kaliningrad Region Near Russian Border - Report
    Pentagon Says Has Plan of Defeating Air Defence System of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region
    Russian MoD: US Air Force Commander’s Naive Belief in ‘Conquering’ Kaliningrad is Concerning
    US B-52 Simulates Bombing Run Near Russia’s Kaliningrad – Reports
    US Think Tank Proposes Using Polish Forces to ‘Seize’ Russia’s Kaliningrad
    Tags:
    lawmakers, Kaliningrad, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model presents a creation from Valentino Haute Couture collection by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli during a fashion show at the Aman Summer Palace in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daydream in Beijing: Valentino Haute Couture Show Dazes Spectators With Rennaissance-Inspired Garbs
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse