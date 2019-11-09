Register
07:03 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian national Denis Lisov escaped Sweden with his three children and returned to Russia

    Russian National Lisov Arrives in Hometown After Escaping Sweden With 3 Children

    © Sputnik / Gregory Sysoev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    KHABAROVSK, Russia (Sputnik) – Russian national Denis Lisov who escaped Sweden with his three children and returned to Russia, arrived in his hometown, the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

    "We have not visited home for seven years. I feel normal. But we had a seven-hour flight [...] We are tired. We will first have a rest and then we will continue running our errands. The main things to settle now are school and kindergarten. I also need to find a job and settle everyday issues", Lisov told reporters.

    He said that he had an apartment in Khabarovsk where he will live with his daughters. Lisov noted that all of them had Russian citizenship, adding that it was still dangerous for them to enter EU countries. The authorities of Khabarovsk said they would support the family.

    Lisov had lived in Sweden for years before his wife was diagnosed with a mental illness and their three children were given to a foster family of Muslims from Lebanon due to his unstable financial situation and unsettled legal status. Lisov said in an interview with a Russian newspaper that two of his daughters faced health problems during their stay with the foster family.

    In March, he escaped the country together with his three daughters but was detained at a Polish airport, while they planned to depart to Moscow. Sweden requested that the family be extradited, but Poland decided to strike down the arrest warrant and let Lisov and his daughters return to Russia.

    Last Sunday, Lisov and his children arrived in Moscow, while earlier on Saturday they landed in a Khabarovsk airport, where their relatives, journalists and the regional social protection ministry workers met them.

    Related:

    Italian Journo Outlines Reasons Behind Salvini's Rise as EU's Right-Wing Leader
    Traditionalists Secure Majority in EU Parliament, Face Right-Wing Competition
    EU Human Rights Commissioner Slams Poland Over Legal Reform and Abortion, But Will Warsaw Care?
    UK to Leave EU Right on Time, Johnson’s Aide Says Amid Commons Chief Bercow's Exit
    Tags:
    violation, rights, danger, EU, children, escape, Khabarovsk, Russia, Denis Lisov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse