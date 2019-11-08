Russia Ready to Give France Remains of Napoleon's General Gudin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will be ready to hand over to France the remains of Napoleon’s general discovered near Smolensk if the French side voices its desire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Indeed, this story is well known. Russian and French archaeologists did a great job. They studied the documents and carried out joint excavations. Actually, all the DNA tests, as far as I understand, confirmed that it was General Gudin. President [Vladimir] Putin already knows about this story. And, of course, if the French side indicates its intentions in this regard, its interest in this matter, then, of course, we will be ready to provide all possible assistance", Peskov said.

The remains, whose belonging was questioned by experts, were discovered this July during excavations at the Royal Bastion in the Lopatinsky Garden in Smolensk. DNA examination confirmed that they really belong to one of Napoleon's closest associates - General Charles-Etienne Gudin.

© RIA Novosti . Yegor Yeremov Reenactment of the 1812 Berezina Battle

The general was given command of a division in the second Grande Armée during the French campaign against Russia in 1812 and was severely wounded at the Battle of Valentino when a cannonball tore one of his legs off. Gudin was brought to Smolensk, where the French emperor personally visited him, but the officer could not be saved.