Kremlin Unaware of Kadyrov's Alleged Calls for 'Killing' People for Insulting Honour Online

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BBC Russian Service reported on Wednesday that Kadyrov had called, in an address for the regional government, for punishing Internet users for insulting one's honour, including through "killing, arresting and threatening" the malefactors.

The Kremlin has not heard any statement by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, in which he has allegedly called for "killing" Internet users who insult anyone's honour, and does not think that the BBC Russian Service can be seen as a primary source of information in this case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I have not read the original transcript of this governmental session, neither have I read printouts of Kadyrov's original statements. I cannot and will not see the BBC publications as a primary source of information," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Kadyrov's statement.

He also said that the Kremlin would not conduct any investigation into the matter.

"We cannot be guided by the BBC reports ... We do not know anything about such statements," Peskov explained.