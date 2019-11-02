Video of Russian Tanker Damaged by Deadly Gas Explosion Released

The local news website VL.RU has published a video of the consequences of a gas blast on board a tanker in Nakhodka Bay in Russia's Far East in the early hours of Saturday.
In the footage, white smoke is seen billowing from the upper deck of the tanker as two nearby tugboats attempt to extinguish it.
A separate video showed damage on the tanker’s deck, with apparent tanker crew talks also heard, including the crewmembers’ request for help.
Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement that at least two people had been killed in the gas explosion.
Ship’s Name: M/T “ZALIV AMERICA “ Owner: “Nayada” Flag: Russia DWT: 3302 t Сегодня, 02 Ноября 2019 года, произошёл взрыв паров нефтепродуктов на танкере «Залив Америка». Танкер находится на рейде порта Находка. По информации есть пострадавшие и 3 человека погибли. В настоящий момент ведётся борьба за живучесть судна: тушение оставшихся очагов пламени буксирами-спасателями и откачивание поступившей воды. Оказывается вся необходимая помощь членам экипажа. #заливамерика#наяда#пожар#пожарнаборту#взрыв#fire#explosion#chemicaltanker#nakhodka#portnakhodka#russianfleet
“No blaze was observed [on board the tanker]. According to the preliminary data, two people were killed while the whereabouts of another person are unknown,” the statement read.
A spokesperson for the Nakhodka port authority identified the oil tanker as the Zaliv Amerika. Investigators have already launched a criminal case over the incident.
