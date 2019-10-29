MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it expected the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to consider the report of WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) on the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory by the end of November.

"Given the highly technical nature of this investigation and the volume of complex material being assessed, no fixed timeline can be set at this stage. However, at the moment, it is anticipated that the CRC will be in a position to consider WADA I&I’s report before the end of November", WADA said on Monday in a statement.

The agency also added in the statement that it had received additional information on the issue from the Russian authorities, as further responses to ''a list of detailed and technical questions, including follow-up questions'' raised by WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and the independent forensic experts.

Earlier, the WADA-Russia meeting on the issue was postponed for an indefinite period.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in the wake of the alleged manipulation with the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide further response on the accusations, and Russia sent answers to WADA on 8 October.

Russian officials have consistently denied the accusations, though admitted there have been cases of doping abuse that are not linked to the issue.