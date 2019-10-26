Register
17:18 GMT +326 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, speaks to the media upon her arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow

    US Correctional System 'Hell, Slavery' - Maria Butina

    © Sputnik / Виталий Белоусов
    Russia
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US correctional system amounts to modern-day slavery where refusal to work may result in solitary confinement, Russian national Butina said Saturday following her release from US prison.

    "American prison is hell. It is slavery because you can't refuse to work, they will send you to solitary confinement. This way, slavery exists in the US," Butina said on her way to Moscow.

    She added that $28 a month washing dishes and teaching prisoners mathematics.

    Butina said she did not fully believe that she would be released on the appointed day, adding that she only believed in it when the plane took off in Miami and headed for Moscow.

    "Until the plane took off, I did not believe that I would be released... I knew that the day would come, but I was afraid to think about it because I had been deceived so many times," she said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way home.

    Butina decried the US judicial process for placing her in solitary confinement to force a plea deal before sentencing and refusing to release her on bail.

    Butina Calls Her Perception of US as Constitutional State Merely 'Illusion'

    Maria Butina admitted Saturday that she did not expect the arrest, because she lived with an illusion of the rule of law in the United States.

    "I was probably a naive person. I lived in the illusion that I was in a state of law," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on the way to Moscow.

    According to Butina, even after testifying in the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and after the first search at her house, she did not believe that an innocent person like her could be charged.

    "All sorts of nasty articles were written about me in the news, but I laughed at them, because I knew it was absurd. But, as they say, if there is a man, there is an article [Russian idiom]. And this applies in this situation not to the Soviet Union, but to the modern United States. It's some kind of surrealism," Butina explained.
    Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, walks with her father Valery Butin upon her arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow
    © Sputnik / Виталий Белоусов
    Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, walks with her father Valery Butin upon her arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow

    The messages that she wrote on Twitter, including those on the basis of which she was charged with initial espionage, were terribly translated, according to Butina.

    "We have an [Russian] expression 'Technology on the brink of science fiction.' So the word technology should be translated as, I don’t know, 'techniques.' It was translated as 'equipment' [armament], and put as 'Secret equipment.' Technology on the brink of science fiction is not the same as a secret equipment, it can’t be translated like this," the woman said.

    Butina said she could not believe that someone could make an accusation based on a false translation, adding that after 52 hours of talking with the FBI agents, they realized she had no secrets and yet arrested her.

    Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action to Protect Her Reputation Damaged by US Law

    She said that she did not exclude the possibility of taking some legal steps to protect her reputation, which was damaged by an unfair trial and sentence in the United States.

    "It will be necessary to take some [legal] actions against the mayhem that had happened. For now, I prefer not to say what I'm going to do," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on the way to Moscow.

    She added she would first discuss it with her family, stressing that she would not leave this issue as it is a matter of principle.

    Butina's 1,100 Pages Written in Prison Talk About Life, Faith, How She Made $28 Per Month

    Maria Butina jotted down over 1,100 pages while serving a prison term in the United States, describing every day of her imprisonment in solitary confinement, including how faith and tight schedule helped her survive, as well as how she made $28 a month.

    "I wrote down every day of my confinement. Today I have 1,100 pages. I wrote on everything, toilet paper, on the back of documents, on everything," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way to Moscow.

    According to the Russian national, human memory tends to forget the most painful moments, so she kept such notes, which she is planning to use for a creative project.

    "In order not to go crazy, you should have a very strict plan. Every hour you should be busy with something. As soon as you allow yourself to relax and just think, the brain starts to wind you up with 'what ifs,'" Butina said.

    She added she took the time to study books on iconography, art, which she read with the help of a dictionary.

    "I had to read three chapters, study four icons during this time. It was all very serious, it was all structured. In the evening I read classical literature," the woman noted.

    The woman also managed to make money while serving her term in the US prison. She washed dishes in the dining room and taught prisoners mathematics, for which she received about $28 a month.

    Lengthy FBI Interrogations Purely Done 'for Show, Media'

    FBI interrogations of Russian national Maria Butina, which lasted 52 hours, were little more than showboating for the media and devoid of substance, Butina said Saturday following her release from US prison.

    “All these 52 hours were an attempt to demonstrate that they were doing something important that we were discussing something at length. We didn’t discuss anything. It was purely done for show, for the media,” she said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way to Moscow.

    According to Butina, the main topic of interest for the agents was her relationship with Russian Central Bank Deputy Chairman Alexander Torshin.

    “[They would ask] why did you and Torshin do this [build ties with US gun rights community]? They still couldn’t believe that people sometimes just do good things because they believe in friendship between states, because people have common moral principles and they fight for the right for self-defense,” Butina recounted.

    Butina was arrested in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." She was deported to Russia on Friday after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior. On Saturday morning, a plane with Butina landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and accused the US court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina’s indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

    Related:

    ‘They Needed a Russian Name’: US Media Got ‘Good Headlines’, Maria Butina Got Over a Year in Prison
    Tags:
    Maria Butina, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse