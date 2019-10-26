Airplane With Russian National Butina on Board Takes Off From Miami to Moscow

Russian national Maria Butina was released Friday after serving a prison term in the US on charges of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent.

An airplane with Russian national Maria Butina on board has departed from a Miami airport in the United States to Moscow.

Flight SU-111 she is flying is scheduled to land at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport at 00:15 p.m. (09:15 GMT) on Saturday.

"Everything will end as soon as we take off from the United States," Butina said in response to congratulations on the end of her ordeal in the United States.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced in April to 18 months in prison on one charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. She signed a plea deal after being imprisoned for long periods in isolation, requesting a sentence that would include time served. Butina was released from prison Friday, 25 October.