The exercises are expected to help ensure the safety of the Russian segment of the Internet, as well as local public communication networks.

Russian authorities are preparing to approve a provision on “conducting exercises to ensure the stable, safe and holistic functioning of the Internet and public communications networks in the Russian Federation.”

The provision, which will go into effect on 1 November, reveals that the decision to conduct the exercises would be made by Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, while the drills’ preparations would be handled by the country’s telecommunications watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media also known as Roskomnadzor.

The exercises can be conducted on both the federal and the regional levels, with the participants including government agencies and communication service providers.

The primary objectives of the aforementioned exercises include the development and implementation of measures aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of the Internet and public communications networks in the country, as well as researching and improving methods and techniques designed to ensure the safety of the networks.

Earlier this year, the government adopted a law aimed at ensuring the smooth operation of the Russian segment of the global network in the event of some major emergency or threat from abroad.