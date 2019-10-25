Putin Has No Plans to Meet Russia's Butina After Her Release From US Prison

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Russian national Maria Butina after her return to Russia from US prison, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"No, he doesn't plan this. And why should he hold a meeting with Maria Butina? ... No, there is no such meeting in his plans," Peskov told reporters.
Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States.
She signed a plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said in late September that she would be released on 25 October.
