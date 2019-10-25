Eight Dead, Two Injured As Soldier Opens Fire at Military Base in Russia's Far East

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the shooter could have opened fire due to a nervous breakdown arising from personal problems unrelated to his service.

Eight people died, and two sustained injuries as a soldier opened fire at his fellow servicemen at a military base in the Zabaykalsky Region in Russia's Far East, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.

The ministry added that the shooter was detained. The wounded have been taken to hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, it added.

Ministry of Defence investigators headed by Deputy Defence Minister General Colonel Andrey Kartapolov are already on their way to the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW