The Unusual Suspects: Russian Authorities Bear Down on Suspected Underage Female Rapist

Russian authorities launched an investigation into the actions of a 15-year old female high-school student who is suspected of molesting two 13-year old girls.
According to the information released by the investigators, the suspect allegedly performed lewd acts on the girls on 20 October, in a derelict building in the Moscow Region.
Furthermore, it appears that the suspect already had a prior record, and the authorities are now also expected to look into the actions of local officials responsible for juvenile delinquency prevention.
All comments
Show new comments (0)