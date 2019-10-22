Three Die in Accident at Russia's Nornickel Mine

The firm is now investigating the cause of the accident and emergency services are currently working at the scene.

At least three people have died and several have been injured in an accident at the Taimyrsky mine, the Russian mining company Nornickel reported.

"As a result of the accident on 22 October 2019, several people were injured. According to preliminary data, three people were killed. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. Emergency and rescue services are working on the spot", a statement from the company said.

According to the company, the mine is continuing to operate after the accident. The emergency services also stated that there were no serious damages in the incident.

The Taimyrsky mine is a subdivision of the Polar Division of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) and specialises in high-grade copper–nickel ore production. Russian Nornickel is also the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer.