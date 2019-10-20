Russia’s Top Diplomat Reveals What He Has Felt Uneasy About

The uncomfortable moments that Sergei Lavrov remembers date back to the Soviet era, and more specifically, when the USSR was breaking up in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has revealed in an interview with the TV channel Rossiya-1, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Moscow Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), episodes in Russian history that he personally felt uneasy about.

“Every person that has such qualities as human decency and honesty lives through moments when he or she is uncomfortable with what is going on in the country”, he started off, continuing by saying that the issue is very personal.

Lavrov added there had been a few such instances in his life, and all of them have to do with the “period of the USSR’s collapse”.

“I don’t want to assess anyone now, but it was about the way in which a whole range of prominent people behaved in those circumstances”, Lavrov, who has been in office since 2004, remarked.