The UK isn't the only country to feature a 'changing of the guard'; another takes place at the Kremlin.

The Presidential Regiment’s sentry guard is held annually in the Kremlin in the warm season, from May to September. If weather is good, the season of the guard changing ceremony can be extended.

The sentry guard traditionally starts on Cathedral Square at noon. The special guard infantry, the cavalry honorary escort of the Presidential Regiment and the Presidential Orchestra take part in it.

