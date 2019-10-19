Register
11:15 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This 22 August 2019 photo shows smoke from wildfires obscuring the Chugach Mountains in Anchorage, Alaska. The smoke was from two wildfires, one burning north of Anchorage and the other south.

    Pranksters Posing as Ukrainian Officials Scare Alaska Governor With ‘Russia’s Annexation’

    © AP Photo / Mark Thiessen
    Russia
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe

    After receiving fabricated news about Russians “bribing” Indians and staging a pro-annexation concert in Washington, the Alaskan governor promised to pass the information on to the intelligence agencies.

    Russian pranksters posing as top Ukrainian officials issued a surreal warning to Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy that Russia is concocting sinister plans to take his state back.

    Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov and Alexei ‘Lexus’ Stolyarov, a pair of Russian radio hosts who frequently troll politicians over the phone, introduced themselves as Ukraine’s former prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman, and former ambassador to the US, Valeriy Chaly.

    During the conversation, the pranksters speak of former President Poroshenko’s electoral chances, meaning that the conversation took place at some point before the 31 March presidential election.

    Vovan and Lexus tell Dunleavy that President Poroshenko is going to visit Alaska as part of a trip to the United States in April (which actually never happened). They suggest that Ukraine’s president take a dog sled ride in Klondike, famed for its Gold Rush, and “find some gold” there. The governor, who said his own grandmother was originally from Ukraine, appears excited to hear about the visit.

    The pranksters inquire as to whether Dunleavy’s aides could give a gold bar to Poroshenko to make it look like he found it himself. He replies that he could “talk with some folks who could arrange that”.

    The conversation then takes a darker turn as ‘ambassador Chaly’ brings up what he calls the Russian threat. “I would like to worry you about some threat – Russian threat, I mean. As you know, Mr. Putin’s ambitions are now reaching the Arctic. In addition, Russia has an old dream to regain Alaska. You probably know this,” he says.

    Dunleavy replies that he has been “reading up on it” and monitoring the situation, just like President Trump.

    Chaly/Lexus immediately turns up the heat, pointing to “rumours” of secret negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which allegedly resulted in a “Pact of Rastorguyev”.

    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Mark Thiessen
    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

    According to pseudo-Chaly, Rastorguyev occupies the non-existent position of the special representative of Russia for “Alaska issues”. In fact, Nikolai Rastorguyev, 62, is a famous Russian singer who authored the 90’s hit ‘Don’t Play the Fool, America!’ joking about the return of Alaska to Russia.

    A confused Dunleavy says Alaska “has no desire” to accede to Russia, but Chaly/Lexus says there is reason for concern as the Russians want to take it back because they “believe they did not sell Alaska in 1867 but rented it out for 99 years.”

    “They’ll have fire on their hands,” Dunleavy answers firmly.

    The absurd keeps piling on, as the pranksters tell the governor, citing “our colleagues in the State Department”, that Russian agents are bribing local Indian tribes, including Eskimos and Aleuts. Dunleavy promises to relay that to officials in Washington.

    Pranksters Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov) and Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov). File photo
    © Photo : Alexandr Polegenko
    Pranksters Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov) and Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov). File photo

    Vovan and Lexus then warn Dunleavy that Russia plans to stage a “fake” in-state referendum in Alaska on declaring independence from the US and joining Russia.

    Vovan says that Kseniya Sobchak, a Russian TV host, politician and the goddaughter of Vladimir Putin, is working on the “fake referendum” plans under the guise of humanitarian missions to Alaska.

    “Mr. Governor, this is ambassador Chaly,” Lexus chimes in. “Do you know that Russians are already campaigning for the annexation of Alaska by Russia in Washington, DC?”

    “I wasn’t aware of that,” Dunleavy says, admitting that he has heard some “rumours.”

    “This is happening in Washington, DC right now,” Chaly/Lexus continues. “Just by the windows of our embassy a concert of Russian singers is taking place. [These are] famous Russian singers, like 50 Cent. He is singing a song where he demands the return of Alaska to Russia and threatens with consequences.”

    Lexus says that 50 Cent is singing about the reunification of Alaska and Russia with the help of banya (steam bath), vodka, accordion, and salmon – repeating a line from Nikolai Rastorguyev’s song.

    “I open the window right now just so you try and listen,” Lexus says, turning on ‘Don’t Play the Fool, America!’

    He warns that 50 Cent will soon go to Alaska to hold “hell dances” there and bribe locals with “Putin’s dirty money”, and asks Dunleavy to detain the singer.

    Dunleavy, who has apparently becoming increasingly unenthusiastic throughout the conversation, promises to “pass on” the information and says he has to head to another meeting.

    At the end, the pranksters make the governor write down Rastorguyev’s name letter by letter, so it could be passed to the police.

    The governor is yet to confirm the call, although it appears to be genuine: the Russian duo has already pranked a bunch of US officials, including Adam Schiff, Rick Perry, Maxine Waters, John McCain, Nikki Haley, Elliot Abrams, and Lindsey Graham.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 12-18 October
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse