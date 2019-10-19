Death Toll From Dam Collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Up To 10 People - Ministry

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company collapsed near the settlement of Shchetinkino. The incident resulted in two temporary employee dormitories being flooded.

The number of people killed in a collapse of a dam in the Kuraginsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory grew to 10, while the fate of 15 other people is unknown, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik early on Saturday.

"Ten people died. Four people have been hospitalized and 15 others were examined on the site. The fate of 15 other people is unknown," the press service said.

Earlier, the ministry reported six people killed and 14 injured.

"Twenty people were injured, including six people who died and 14 people who were hospitalized. The fate of 10 other people remains unknown," the ministry said.

All available emergency rescue teams from the nearby town of Artyomovsk have been dispatched to the site of the incident.

Forty-one people and 12 equipment units have been engaged in the search and rescue operation. Moreover, an airmobile unit, including 200 personnel members, 5 Mi-8 helicopters and Mi-26 helicopters from the Siberia rescue centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have been dispatched to the area.

The ministry said the group is being strengthened.