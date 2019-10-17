Putin Receives Reports on Most Important Parts of Moscow Protests Case - Kremlin

"Of course, the president receives reports on the most resonating aspects of the case, but he [Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin] does not report on daily work," Peskov said.
Unauthorized rallies took in the Russian capital after the election commission barred several opposition candidates from the September race for city parliament.
During three unauthorized rallies, at least 1,700 people were detained, some of them under charges related to mass riots and the use of violence against law enforcement officials. Several have received prison sentences, while charges against a number of others have been dropped.
