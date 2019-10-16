Turkish President Plans to Visit Russia's Sochi on October 22 - Erdogan's Office

Erdogan spoke by phone with Putin on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the ongoing Turkish Operation Peace Spring on the Syrian territory. At the end of the conversation, Putin invited Erdogan to visit Russia in the coming days.
"Our president plans to pay a visit to Sochi on October 22," the Erdogan's administration said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier confirmed that Putin and Erdogan would discuss the developments in Syria in light of the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria during the Turkish president's visit to Russia.
