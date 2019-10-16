US Embassy Says Diplomats Accused of Violating Rules of Stay in Russia Filled Out Required Papers

Earlier, three employees of the US Embassy in Russia were removed from a train at the Severodvinsk station in Russia's Arkhangelsk region after allegedly attempting to enter a restricted area without permission.

The three US diplomats who were taken off a train while attempting to enter a restricted area in northern Russia were in the region in an official capacity, and duly notified Russia's defence ministry about the trip, Embassy press officer Rebecca Ross said on Wednesday.

"The American diplomats were on official travel and had properly filed a travel notification with the [Russian] Ministry of Defence," Ross said.

Earlier, an informed source told Russian media that three members of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, including the naval attache and military attache, were removed from a train heading to a restricted area in northern Russia on October 14 and accused of administrative offenses.

According to the source, the US nationals did not have the necessary documents required for entry into the closed territory. The diplomatic workers were said to have been released after their documents were checked.

The northern Russian port city of Severodvinsk is home to the Belomorsk naval base, used by the Russian Northern Fleet, and to Sevmash, one of the largest shipbuilding enterprises in Russia.

Russian military activity in the Arkhangelsk region made the news this past summer following an incident involving the testing of a liquid-propellant missile engine on August 8, with that incident resulting in an explosion and fire on an off-shore platform which killed five Rosatom employees and injured three others.