Erdogan Accepted Putin's Invitation to Visit Russia in Next Few Days - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in phone talks on Tuesday invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia, the Kremlin press service said.

"Putin invited Erdogan to pay a working visit to Russia in the coming days. The invitation was accepted," the press service said in a statement.

Russian President and his Turkish counterpart also discussed the situation in northern Syria and agreed to avoid clashes between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces, the Kremlin said.

"The two leaders continued discussing the situation in Syria, including in the country’s north. They stressed, among other things, the need to avoid conflicts between armed forces of Turkey and the Syrian government," the statement read.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Turkish side, according to the statement.

Earlier, Putin said that Syria should be freed from any foreign military presence and this rule should be applied to all states. The Russian president noted that Russia would withdraw its forces from the Middle Eastern country if the future legitimate Syrian government decides so.