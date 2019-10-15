MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Another man, Alexander Mylnikov, has been detained in a criminal case on the riots in Moscow on 27 July, Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday.

"The Investigative Committee detained Alexander Mylnikov, whose whereabouts were being established, during the investigation of the criminal case on the riots and the use of violence against representatives of authority", the committee said.

A wave of unauthorised protests in Moscow started in mid-July after the election commission barred several opposition politicians from participating in the 8 September election, stating they had failed to gather a sufficient number of signatures of support the bid.

© REUTERS / TATYANA MAKEYEVA People attend a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019

As a result, after several clashes, some 1,700 participants were detained by the authorities. Several protesters have been charged with civic unrest and assaulting police officers. Several of them even have received prison sentences, but later the charges against five protestors were dropped, with some of the others released under house arrest.