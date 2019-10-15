Russian Female Hit by US Sanctions for 'Election Meddling' Detained in Minsk - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The source added that Bogacheva had already been in contact with the Russian Embassy in Belarus. There has been no official confirmation yet.

Russian national Anna Bogacheva, hit by sanctions from Washington over alleged election meddling, has been detained in Minsk, a source familiar with the matter revealed on Tuesday.

"Bogacheva was detained in a hotel in Minsk the day before yesterday, at around 22:00 [local time, 19:00 GMT]. She was with her husband and their small child, they were on vacation. Bogacheva's lawyer says the woman has been detained at US request as part of the 'meddling' case," the source said.

In 2018, Anna Bogacheva, along with 12 other people, was subject to US sanctions on charges of "malicious cyber activity".

The punitive measures came in response to Russia's alleged efforts to ruin the US democratic process by interfering in its elections.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of manipulating the US 2016 and 2018 votes through collusion with President Donald Trump and his campaign.

A subsequent two-year investigation into the claim launched by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded this spring, revealing no evidence of any collusion between Moscow and the US president.