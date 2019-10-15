The Investigative Committee has carried out searches at the headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation in 30 regions of Russia, official representative for the Committee Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.
"Today, as part of the preliminary probe, searches in the organisation's headquarters and at the places of residence of several staffers of FBK's regional departments are underway in 30 areas. Items and documents that are relevant to the investigation are being seized”, Petrenko said.
