Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss 'Issues of Mutual Interest' In Phone Talks - Russia's MoD

Just days ago, the Russian defence minister also held similar talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly. The Defence Ministry said that the ministers had discussed pressing issues important to both countries during the talks, without elaborating any further.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has reported that telephone talks have been held between Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on topics of “mutual interest”.

The ministry has not elaborated further on what the exact topics of the discussions were, but in a recent interview, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed that the two countries remain in contact on a daily basis on issues regarding Syria.

Last time Gerasimov and Milley spoke was on 4 October, with the spokesperson for the US Joint Chiefs of Staff stressing that regular communication between the two countries prevents misunderstanding and promotes transparency.

