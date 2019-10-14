Russian Investigative Committee Identifies Six People Who Attacked Law Enforcers in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Investigators identified six people who are suspected of using violence against law enforcement officers during the July riots in Moscow, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

“As part of the investigation by the Investigative Committee of the criminal case on July riots and the use of violence against representatives of authority, six people have been identified whose actions show signs of the crime... 'use of violence against a representative of authority'", Petrenko said.

The spokeswoman continued by saying that four new defendants had been detained and two fled.

Prior to this, the Moscow City Court commuted the sentence to Ivan Podkopayev, a participant in an unauthorised protest rally on 27 July in Moscow, who pepper-sprayed police officers, to two from three years of imprisonment. The court also has changed the verdict for actor Pavel Ustinov, giving him a 1-year suspended sentence instead of 3.5 years in prison for allegedly grasping a security officer by his hand on 3 August.

Unauthorised protest rallies, organised by failed candidates for lawmakers to the Moscow City Duma, took place in the Russian capital on 14 July, 27 July and 3 August. The police detained about 1,700 people at them; some of them were subsequently charged with participation in riots and violence against representatives of authority. Some of the defendants were convicted, and charges against some others were dropped.