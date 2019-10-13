Russian Skolkovo Innovation Centre to Hold International Forum on New Technologies in Global Economy

The event, which will be visited by representatives of the Russian government and leading multinational corporations, will hold discussions on the impact new technologies have on the economy and how nations and corporations can capitalise on the tech.

The Russian Skolkovo Innovation Centre will host the VIII International Forum for Innovation Development "Open Innovations", the primary technological entrepreneurship event in the country, between 21-23 October.

Visitors to the forum, under this year's "Digital Nation. Leap Forward to Intelligent Economy" motto, will discuss whether technology, economics and humanity can productively co-exist and thrive for modern society. "Intelligent Economy", describing the essential role of humanity and how new technologies shape us, are primary topics at the event.

Apart from Russian officials, businessmen and ambitious start-up owners, "Open Innovations" will be visited by representatives of many influential global firms including Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Ernst & Young, Hitachi, SAP, Bain & Company and Visa.