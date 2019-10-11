Russia Receives Invitation to 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said Friday it had received an official invitation to compete the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"The International Paralympic Committee [IPC] and the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 have sent an official invitation to the Russian Paralympic Committee, signed by IPC President Andrew Parsons and President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori, to take part in the 2020 Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo", the committee said in a statement.

The IPC decided on 15 March to reinstate conditionally the membership of the RPC, which the Russian organization was stripped of in 2016 amid the doping scandal in Russian sports.

Head of The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said earlier the prospects for the Russian Olympic team to participate in the 2020 Games in Tokyo may be in jeopardy if the situation with the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) develops unfavorably for the Russian side.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reinstated in September 2018 RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code following an almost three-year suspension over a doping scandal in the Russian sports. One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in the RUSADA's laboratory in Moscow.

Later, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against RUSADA. Earlier this week, the anti-doping agency confirmed it had received from Russia answers to questions regarding suspected data manipulation at the Moscow laboratory.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be held from 25 August to 6 September.