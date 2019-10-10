Flight Carrying Russian National Yuzik Released by Iran Lands in Moscow - Online Timetable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A flight by Russian airline Aeroflot carrying Russian national Yulia Yuzik, who has been released from detention in Iran, landed in the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow early on Thursday, the airport's online timetable showed.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Tehran said that Yuzik had been released, adding that the Russian journalist had departed to Moscow.

According to the online timetable, flight SU 513 landed in the airport at 05:47 a.m. (02:47 GMT).

According to the Russian embassy, Yuzik arrived in Tehran on 29 September on a private invitation, after which her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. The journalist was arrested on 2 October at a hotel.

The embassy has said, citing Yuzik's relatives, that the detention had been related to espionage charges. Meanwhile, the Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said Monday that Yuzik's detention was not connected with espionage, adding the journalist had problems with her visa.