Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation Included in Foreign Agents List - Russian Justice Ministry

Last month, Russian police searched the apartments of regional coordinators and activists linked with the Anti-Corruption Foundation run by opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has been included in the foreign agents' list, Russia's Justice Ministry has said.

"On October 9, ... non-profit organization Anti-Corruption Foundation was included in the list of non-profit organizations that exercise functions of foreign agents," the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, signs that have triggered this decision have been revealed during "undergoing control" of activities of the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

No other details have been provided so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW