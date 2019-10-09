Russian Security Service Cracks Down on 'Charity Organisation' of Over 100 Daesh Supporters

Participants of the 2005 raid on the Russian city of Nalchik, organised by Shamil Basayev, which targeted buildings of the Russian security forces, were among the members of the fake charity.

Russian law enforcers have debunked a fake charity organisation which united over 100 supporters of Daesh* who sent over 6 million rubles (about $92,000) to terrorists in Syria, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The activities of a group of Russian citizens, who organised the sponsoring of international terrorist organisations that are banned in Russia — Imarat Kavkaz and Daesh — using the Internet and Telegram messenger, have been thwarted," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the group had conducted its activities in nine regions across Russia.

According to the FSB, the group has collected over 6 million rubles in the guise of charity and then has sent the money abroad for sponsoring terror attacks in Syria.

A counter-terrorist operation was staged in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic (a Russian federal subject), where the group was headquartered, the FSB said.

Two people were detained as a result of the operation, the FSB added.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia