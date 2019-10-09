Russian Security Service Cracks Down on 'Charity Organisation' of Over 100 Daesh Supporters

Russian law enforcers have debunked a fake charity organisation which united over 100 supporters of Daesh* who sent over 6 million rubles (about $92,000) to terrorists in Syria, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
"The activities of a group of Russian citizens, who organised the sponsoring of international terrorist organisations that are banned in Russia — Imarat Kavkaz and Daesh — using the Internet and Telegram messenger, have been thwarted," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the group had conducted its activities in nine regions across Russia.
According to the FSB, the group has collected over 6 million rubles in the guise of charity and then has sent the money abroad for sponsoring terror attacks in Syria.
A counter-terrorist operation was staged in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic (a Russian federal subject), where the group was headquartered, the FSB said.
Two people were detained as a result of the operation, the FSB added.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
